Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Cashless debit card program was a harmful failure

By Zoe Wundenberg
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The failed cashless debit card program has raised more questions than answers. Picture: Shutterstock

The cashless debit card program has often featured in these column inches of mine, as I have stood on my soapbox and loudly argued against the program for a litany of reasons. It was music to my ears when I heard that Labor wanted to abolish the card, and despite my cautious optimism, I was relieved when the bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this month with a vote count of 86-56. It was finally happening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.