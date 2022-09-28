20,000 Territory IDs stolen in significant data breach

Around 20,000 Territorians have had their drivers licence data stolen.
The Northern Territory Government said it is working with Optus to assist customers whose personal data may have been compromised in the recent data breach at the telco.
Optus said all Territorians impacted will be contacted directly Optus.
Territory driver's licences include two key unique identifiers, licence and card numbers.
Both are required for the licence data to be used to conduct identity fraud.
The number of customers from whom the complete combination of key identifying numbers were stolen is expected to be about 1 per cent of all Territorians, which equates to 200 people.
The NT Government said this number would be confirmed within the next 24 hours.
"Optus will advise NT customers from whom both numbers have been stolen and strongly encourage them to apply to have their licence cancelled and re-issued," an NT Government spokesperson said.
"However we understand the remaining customers who had only their licence number stolen may also be feeling concerned. If so, you are also welcome to have your licence cancelled and re-issued.
"Breach notices for impacted customers will need to be presented when obtaining a new licence.
"New licence fees for impacted Optus customers will be waived by the NT Government."
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said protecting the personal details of Territorians was 'paramount'.
"The Territory Government is very aware of the anxiety this breach has created for Optus customers and we are doing what we can to help address the issue," Mrs Lawler said.
"We can assist through prioritising licence replacements for affected residents and waiving fees."
I am an Optus customer - how do I know if my licence data has been stolen?
Optus estimates approximately 20,000 NT customers have had their licence data compromised.
The telco will be contacting customers to advise if they have had one or two identifying numbers breached.
Customers can also check the Optus website for information and contact Optus via the My Optus App or call 133 937.
How are two identifying numbers necessary for identity fraud?
NT driver's licences each carry two numbers: the licence number which appears on the front of your licence, and the card number, in small print on the back of the licence. The licence number is your authority to drive. The card number is unique to the physical licence that you carry.
Both the licence number AND the card number are required for identity fraud.
I provided my licence number but not my card number - do I need a new licence?
Both the licence number AND the card number are required for identity fraud. It is not necessary to seek a new licence.
If you wish, you can contact MVR and arrange for a new card to be issued. There is no charge for Optus customers.
Do I have to pay for a new licence?
Optus customers who require new licences will not be charged. https://nt.gov.au/driving/mvr-services
Do I need to attend the Motor Vehicle Registry in person to get a new licence?
Affected customers will have to attend an MVR and present their notice from Optus. Regional and remote clients should contact the MVR on 1300 654 628 (Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm).
What do I need to do to protect my identity?
All Optus customers are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 133 937.
Scammers often impersonate government and businesses. Never respond to requests to provide personal and account information, or access to your device.
Never click on any links that look suspicious or provide passwords, personal or financial information.
Consider subscribing to www.scamwatch.gov.au for the latest information about scams impacting our community.
Look out for any suspicious or unexpected activity across your online accounts and report any fraudulent activity immediately to your provider.
Further information for Optus customers is available here.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.