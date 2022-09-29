Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Garry Edwards' AAM expands NT cattle operations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane headquartered AAM Investment Group has acquired the farming and grazing rights for two major Northern Territory properties.

BRISBANE headquartered AAM Investment Group has acquired the farming and grazing rights for two major Northern Territory properties covering a combined 669,183 hectares (1.65 million acres) and 50,000 cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.