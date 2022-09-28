Katherine Times
Opinion: It's time to end the Cashless Debit Card and give people a choice over their own money

By Marion Scrymgour, Member for Lingiari
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
Marion Scrymgour (right) and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy campaigned in Katherine.

The Cashless Debit Cardwas a privatized and discriminatory form of income management that was found to be ineffective in reducing trauma and domestic violence, writes Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour.

