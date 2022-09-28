Opinion: It's time to end the Cashless Debit Card and give people a choice over their own money

The Cashless Debit Cardwas a privatized and discriminatory form of income management that was found to be ineffective in reducing trauma and domestic violence, writes Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour.
Yesterday the Federal Parliament voted to abolish the Cashless Debit Card (CDC).
The CDC was a privatized and discriminatory form of income management that was found to be ineffective in reducing trauma and domestic violence.
Companies were paid $170 million dollars to administer this card - making money of bad service, and bad policy.
From talking to people in communities I was told that the CDC caused a deep feeling of disrespect and shame to those who were forced to use it.
The CDC failed to restrict participants spending money on grog and gambling, with review after review finding it was a bad policy.
From October 4, the roughly 4,000 Card users in the Northern Territory will be contacted to begin a transition period onto a new 'enhanced' card delivered by Services Australia - not a for-profit company
This card will still quarantine the same percentage of income but will have much better technology compared to the BasicsCard.
The new card will be much easier to use and provide access to more shops than the BasicsCard, as well as online shopping and BPAY. The ability for users to implement a PIN in future will also be explored.
The Government is taking a staged approach to making income management voluntary, a process which is driven by community consultation and lots of discussion.
I have been told by many people, particularly women, that the BasicsCard gives them a feeling of security and autonomy over their finances.
I want to ensure that these voices are heard, and that people feel empowered to make decisions about income management that are best for them.
Compulsory income management is discriminatory - predominately affecting Indigenous communities.
The Labor Government will be moving to make all forms of income management, including the enhanced card, voluntary.
This will take place after a more detailed period of consultation happens with communities.
We will continue consultation over the next 18 months to ensure communities are supported to decide what the future of income management looks like for them.
This will mean travelling out bush, listening to people, and making sure information is in language.
This is important work, but we must ensure we are consulting thoroughly and listening to communities.
For more information, go to www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/debitcard or call the Cashless Debit Card Hotline on 1800 252 604.
