A young Katherine pilot will soon be flying high, after winning a prestigious award that will see him obtain his private fixed-wing licence.
Munro Hardy has been announced as the recipient of the 2022 Roger Connellan Award and will receive $10,000 towards obtaining his license.
Mr Hardy has spent over thirteen years in the Northern Territory and is now based at Carbeen Park, west of Katherine.
He began his commercial helicopter licence in 2014 and has since flown all over the NT and east Kimberley.
During this time, Mr Hardy recognised the consistent challenges faced by livestock producers collecting data, which led to a sabbatical, during which he worked at a Sydney-based agriculture company, exploring technology solutions for meat and livestock producers.
Now back in the Territory, the pilot is supporting agricultural businesses with the planning and implementation of technologies that assist producers in building capacity for growth.
"There are many emerging tech solutions in agriculture at the moment, but a lot of this technology needs support," Mr Hardy said.
"By completing my private fixed wing license, I can continue to serve those living in the Outback by providing this support directly onsite."
Chair of the Connellan Airways Trust, Mark Coffey said Mr Hardy, a Nuffield Scholar, had demonstrated 'his commitment to the Outback and his desire to improve his technical aviation capacity in a way that provides service into the Outback'.
"(Mr Hardy's) desire to enhance remote producers' capacity for data collection and business management, and his leadership in delivering these skills is commendable," Mr Coffey said.
"Bush pilots are imperative in remote locations and having support for technology without having to wait months for tech support could change the way that producers work into the future.
"His desire to increase his aviation skills in support of the Outback in Australia is evident."
The Roger Connellan Award was established in 2017 in memory of Roger Connellan who was a pilot with Connellan Airways.
He rose to Chief Check and Training Captain and was a highly decorated and regarded aviator who also helped establish the Alice Springs Aero Club in 1964. This success brought aviation training to the Outback.
The award aims to give the opportunity, by provision of financial support, to people living in Outback Australia for professional development in an aviation related field excluding initial licensing.
Connellan Airways Trust offers several grant and scholarship opportunities for those living in remote and rural locations.
Since its establishment in 1981, it has been able to provide more than $4.5 million to residents in Outback Australia, supporting the advancement of skills and capabilities.
