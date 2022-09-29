"How's the serenity?" - Region showcased in colourful paintings

A new exhibition is celebrating the landscapes and colours of the Katherine region.
Late last week, Colour and Texture of the NT by local landscape painter Rachelle McLean opened at K Space at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre in Katherine.
"I love colour. Life is too short for beige," the artist said.
"My work, and the exhibition at Godinymayin, is a celebration of the beauty of colour around us.
"When certain colours are juxtaposed, such as the blue-violets found in shadows next to the red oxides and umbers in the rocks, they visually resonate - which is joyful.
"The Australian bush is rough with its line and texture. And it's harsh to experience with the extreme heat.
"I use a palette knife for the raw lines and edges it makes.
"The heat of the Katherine sun works to quickly dry my paint, turning it sticky and tacky like bitumen in the hot sun, adding to the raw, textured feeling."
Ms McLean said living in Katherine she was 'blessed' to be surrounded by some of the 'most beautiful landscapes in the world', from the 'rich reds, browns and oranges in the rock escarpments of the Gorge, to the lush greens of the tropical growth and reflections in the water'.
"I am concerned with mark-making, to capture the feeling of a surface, which may contrast with the surrounding textures.
"I use a variety of tools to scrape and work with the paint to build up a textured surface, which is often in contrast with the smoothness of water and reflections.
"The Australian Outback has a rugged beauty which I attempt to capture with a palette knife."
Having painted for over 25 years, the artist studied painting and drawing at university, completing a BA in Visual Arts at Ballarat, before continuing with her own art practice - working a lot with coloured inks and oil pastels, and enjoying vibrant colours.
Ms McLean said she believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased 'social disconnection and disharmony', and she encouraged people to now 'focus on finding calmness and serenity'.
"This is a time when we all need to find our place of serenity, which is why I love to go and experience the places I paint, but also communicate the peacefulness through my work to the viewer."
Colour and Texture of the NT is open at Godinymayin until October 15.
