80th anniversary of largely unknown Aussie war history commemorated

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Northern Territory Special Reconnaissance Unit, NTSRU, the Australian Army and the Australian Defence Force have joined Indigenous people and community leaders in the Eastern Arnhem Land communities of Raymangirr and Gapuwiyak.
In a bid to protect Australia's north from Japanese infiltration during World War II, the unit was created in 1942.
Today's modern day Army NORFORCE (North-West Mobile Force) traces its history back to the NTSRU.
NORFORCE Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Medlin said NORFORCE led the commemorations of the 1942 Makarrata.
"Makarrata is an ancient Yolngu ceremony which united warring Indigenous groups to join with the Australian Army to form the NTSRU," he said.
"This is an important, but largely unknown piece of Australian military history where Aboriginal people came together with the Australian Army to defend our nation.
"The Yolngu soldiers of the NTSRU showed incredible cultural leadership in 1942 by unifying warring groups."
LTCOL Medlin said the cultural leadership displayed by the Yolgnu soldiers in unifying the warring clans and different races had left a proud legacy for the Army to reflect upon.
"This is particularly true within NORFORCE, where the example of Private Raiwalla Mildjingi, who led the 1942 Makarrata, is revered and continues to be celebrated," he said.
In September 1941, the Australian Army employed Squadron Leader Donald Thomson, a seconded RAAF officer and former anthropologist, to raise a unit of coast-watchers and guerrillas in Arnhem Land.
One month later, in October 1941, SQNLDR Thomson enlisted his good friend Private Raiwalla Mildjingi, a famous Yolngu warrior, to assist in unifying three famous groups of Yolgnu warriors in Arnhem Land.
Private Mildingi's plan was to unify the groups with each other and their non-Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander colleagues through a makarrata ceremony of unprecedented size.
In March 1942, a makarrata was held at Gurkawuy/Trial Bay.
"The history of the NTSRU and the 1942 Makarrata continues to be important to Indigenous ADF members, particularly Yolngu soldiers in NORFORCE, (which now has) more than 30 descendants of the original NTSRU veterans.
"The formation of the Northern Territory Special Reconnaissance Unit is a remarkable NT story and an example of cross cultural leadership, trust and friendship and unity for a common purpose.
"The national prominence of the Makarrata in 2022 and its relationship to the Uluru Statement of the Heart means that the 80th anniversary of the founding of the NTSRU and the 1942 Makarrata ceremony is as relevant today as it was 80 years ago."
