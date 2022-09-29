Katherine Times
80th anniversary of largely unknown Aussie war history commemorated

By Annie Hesse
September 29 2022 - 8:00pm
Private Samuel Marrkula, a Yolgnu soldier in Arnhem Squadron NORFORCE and a grandson of an NTSRU veteran, joins Yolgnu Elders and community members to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the makarrata and the forming of the NTSRU at Raymangirr, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory. Picture by MAJ Martin Hadley.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Northern Territory Special Reconnaissance Unit, NTSRU, the Australian Army and the Australian Defence Force have joined Indigenous people and community leaders in the Eastern Arnhem Land communities of Raymangirr and Gapuwiyak.

