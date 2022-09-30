OBM events kick off

This year's October Business Month is set to have something in store for everyone.
OBM events are kicking off in Katherine on October 7 with a dinner with Dr Anika Molesworth.
The renowned thought-leader of food systems resilience, researcher in international agricultural development and sought-after keynote speaker has inspired thousands through engaging and empowering conversations and actions.
As a young, female farmer tackling the world's biggest challenges, her optimism and inspiring message have led her to meet royalty and global political leaders, taking her around the globe, including to Antarctica.
"I am very much looking forward to speaking at the Katherine OBM event," Dr Molesworth said.
"People in the Northern Territory are no strangers to environmental and social challenges, but they are also incredibly innovative and adaptive.
"Despite the hard tasks at hand, I see people around Australia, especially in regional, rural and remote communities, stepping up and showing real leadership.
"I will be speaking about my experiences living in rural Australia and working with farmers, about climate impacts on food and farming systems, and how by drawing upon our inner courage we can create a legacy and a planet that we can truly be proud of."
Dr Molesworth has a great interest in climate change and promoting actions to mitigate emissions and adapt to changing conditions.
In 2014, she established Climate Wise Agriculture as a knowledge-sharing platform, with a modus operandi to facilitate multi-direction flow of information and skill transfer regarding climate change and farming.
Minister for Business, Jobs and Training, Paul Kirby, said it was 'wonderful' to have a speaker of Dr Molesworth's calibre take part in Katherine's OBM events.
"Her work brings positive change and attention to agricultural resilience, will resonant with our local people," he said.
"As Minister for Agribusiness I am working to achieve sustainable agriculture outcomes to support local jobs."
Dr Molesworth's Katherine presentation will be supported by local Territory Success Story Jeremy Boucher from New Future IT, will share his story of business growth and how he grew the business from a two-man operation to 34 staff operating across multiple regions of the NT.
Other October Business Month events in Katherine include a presentation about workforce retention, an agribusiness farm tour at CDU's Katherine Rural campus, regional partnerships and workforce solutions, a talk about solo businesses of the future, and much more.
Get tickets and find all local OBM events online at https://obm.nt.gov.au/.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
