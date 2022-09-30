Govt to speed up visas as overseas workers arrive for K-Town mango harvest

As more than 100 workers from East Timor are due to arrive in Katherine in the next few days to take up jobs as mango pickers, a new online application platform has been set up in the hope it will speed up the Designated Area Migration Agreement's process, in a bid to urgently fill workforce vacancies with overseas workers.
The new Designated Area Migration Agreement (NT DAMA) platform aims to streamline the application and assessment process for the applicant and government, in the hope to alleviate the critical skill shortages Territory businesses are currently experiencing.
The NT DAMA is an employer-sponsored visa program, allowing NT employers to sponsor overseas workers for positions they are unable to fill with local workers.
The program makes it possible for local businesses to gain skilled and semi-skilled workers from overseas where they haven't been able to fill vacancies locally.
Minister for Business, Jobs and Training, Paul Kirby, said he was pleased to be able to deliver 'this efficient online lodgement process to handle DAMA migration applications for Territory businesses'.
"With a critical shortage of skilled workers right across Australia right now, the online lodgement platform delivers efficiencies, and streamlines application processes, which will reduce the administrative burden on businesses," Mr Kirby said.
"DAMA is a key migration program for NT employers tailored to the NT's workforce needs."
Territory employers provide access to 124 skilled and semi-skilled occupations, that are identified to be in critical skill shortage, through the NT DAMA. These new occupations will help meet industry demand.
Annually, between 2000-2500 mango pickers from regions that include Timor-Leste, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Asian/Pacific nations, come to the NT to work, but last year the traditional workforce has been blocked by restricted movement across Australian and international borders because of the pandemic.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.