Govt to speed up visas as overseas workers arrive for K-Town mango harvest

September 30 2022 - 5:00am
As more than 100 workers from East Timor are due to arrive in Katherine in the next few days to take up jobs as mango pickers, a new online application platform has been set up in the hope it will speed up the Designated Area Migration Agreement's process, in a bid to urgently fill workforce vacancies with overseas workers.

