Remembrance Day a reminder of police sacrifices and 'unwavering dedication'

Police officers fought back tears as they gathered at the grave of one of their own to commemorate the annual Police Remembrance Day.
Constable Bill Condon was killed in the line of duty in Katherine on June 9, 1952, and his grave site provided the annual backdrop for the service that commemorates police officers who have been killed on the job or have died whilst serving as police officers.
In his speech, Acting Commander Kirk Pennuto said it was crucial for police officers to not only support each other but also have the support of the community they serve.
"As we stand here today it is important that we acknowledge that one's life journey can end in many ways," he said.
"Sadly over the last 12 months we have lost some colleagues tragically early.
"I ask each of us to pledge to do whatever you can to look after yourself, your family, friends and of course, your police colleagues past, present and future.
"If you or any colleague need support, be brave enough to take up the fight and meet it head on."
A/Comm Pennuto said there was no doubt that as the community experienced 'one crisis after another during the COVID-19 pandemic', NT police officers 'have responded with extraordinary professionalism and unwavering dedication in what can only be described as the most challenging of times'.
"Our ability to mobilise and adapt quickly to an ever changing landscape has been well noted.
"Deploying across our major centres and into some of the most remote corners of the Territory has sent an important message of reassurance to the community.
"As we continue our transition to living in a world like none of us have experienced before, the new 'normal' so to speak, National Police Remembrance Day allows us to reflect on the role of our police as we serve, protect and uphold the laws.
"We pay tribute to the men and women in the police service who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Together, we must ensure their legacies are preserved."
During the service, wreaths were laid at Constable Condon's grave, as well as on the graves of three additional members of the police family, Thomas (Tommy) Matthews, John Joseph Mahony, and Arthur Robinson Clapp.
Constable Booklyn Engels, whose parents both have served as police officers in Katherine, read the Police Remembrance Day Poem.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
