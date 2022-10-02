Wet season comp kicks off for 8ballers

With the rain comes the 8ball wet season, which got underway last Thursday night.
A new season brings some changes.
With international rules being introduced into the game, we are including doubles to enable to players to become familiar with these rules.
Judging from results and feedback the transition to the new rules was a hit.
Round one saw Pocket Rockets 10 - Bad Company 4. A team effort from the Pocket Rockets gave them a good start to their season.
While Bad Company, Abraham the only one to trouble the scorers in the singles rounds by winning 2 frames, while the team banded together to win the 2 doubles frames.
Also at the Katherine Club, Askalz picked up the win with all 4 players winning 2 frames apiece and a win in the doubles to register a 9-5 win over Bandits. 100 per cent strike rate and a Master Break from Willy, wasn't enough to get team Bandits the win.
Shooters hosted Screwballs at the Golfie, with the home team taking the win 9-5. Annette kicked of her season winning 3 from 3 with the rest with 2 wins each, a Master Break from Kym in his 2 wins.
While for Screwballs it was good to see the return of Cory to the game, winning 2 frames and Troy with a single frame and the team taking out both doubles frames.
