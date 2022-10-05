Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On
Album Launch
Katherine
Tom Curtain is launching his fifth album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us' on Friday, October 21 at Katherine Outback Experience, 115 Collins Road. Gates open 6:30pm, tickets from $15. BYO chairs, blankets.
New Exhibition
Katherine
Rachelle McLean's exhibition Colour and Texture of the NT is open until October 15 at the K Space Gallery at Godinymayin.
FMD Webinar
Online
Cattle Council of Australia is hosting a free Foot-and-Mouth Disease info session for cattle producers and exporters on Wednesday, October 5, from 6pm AEDT. It will also cover Lumpy Skin Disease topics. Register: https://rb.gy/pzcknf
Great Clean-up
Katherine
The Great Northern Clean-up will be held on October 8 from 7:30am to 11am. Registrations at Ryan Park.
Army Band
Katherine
The Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing soul, funk, rock and pop at Katherine Town Square on October 10 from 4:30pm. The event is free.
School Holidays
Katherine
The school holiday program goes until October 8 with fishing, arts, games, movies, treasure hunt and skating. Visit the Civic Centre, Library or Visitor Information Centre or KTC web for more info.
OBM Dinner
Katherine
The annual October Business Month dinner will be held on Friday, October 7, from 6pm at the Contour Restaurant with inspirational speaker Dr Anika Molesworth. Book via the OBM website.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Film Society
Katherine
On October 6, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of Navalny at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more info.
Katherine Prize
Katherine
The 2022 Katherine Prize will be presented at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre on October 21 from 6pm.
Brand Launch
Katherine
The Big Rivers Brand Community Launch - Celebrating our Stories will be held at the Katherine Town Square from 6pm on Friday, October 21.
