From the Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Katherine Mayor
October 3 2022 - 5:00am
The Condolence Book is at the Civic Centre if anyone would like to sign the book in memory of the Queen. The book has been at the Visitor Information Centre and the Katherine Library for the last two weeks. It will be here for a week and before it is sent to the Administrator of the Northern Territory who will then send it onto the Royal Family. The Queen visited Katherine in 1954 and was met by local people including Les Cox.

