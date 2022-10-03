From the Mayor's desk

The Condolence Book is at the Civic Centre if anyone would like to sign the book in memory of the Queen. The book has been at the Visitor Information Centre and the Katherine Library for the last two weeks. It will be here for a week and before it is sent to the Administrator of the Northern Territory who will then send it onto the Royal Family. The Queen visited Katherine in 1954 and was met by local people including Les Cox.
The Great Northern Clean-Up is on Saturday October 8. Registrations are at Ryan Park from 7.30am to 11.30am. There will be breakfast provided and various prizes. Gloves, water, sunscreen and rubbish bags will also be supplied. You will need to wear a hat and sturdy shoes. It is a great opportunity to clean up the river corridor before the wet season starts.
The Australian Army band will play at our Town Square on October 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Please come to the square and listen to them. Military bands have come to Katherine before and have always been popular.
The Katherine School Holiday programme is on again. It will be running until October 9. There are various events being run that cater to all. From fishing to skating, cooking, artworks and craft, sport and many other activities. It is one of the best programmes in the Territory so please register the kids and take part.
The Katherine Food Van Collective nights have finished. The results from the online survey showed that 97 per cent of the 95 responses want it back next year. It will run in 2023 from June to the end of August. It will run only on Thursdays this time as that was better attended.
