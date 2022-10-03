Careflight helicopter left stranded in K-Town for hours

The CareFlight rescue helicopter was left stranded at Tindal overnight on Friday.
A source told the Katherine Times the helicopter had retrieved a patient from Douglas Daly late on Friday, but in a bid to avoid bad weather in Darwin it diverted to Tindal.
The Katherine Times understands that the patient was transferred to Katherine Hospital, but the crew was unable to return to Darwin and had to spend several hours at Tindal airport before returning to Darwin on Saturday morning.
CareFlight declined to comment.
