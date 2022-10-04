The wet season has come a month early for Katherinites, drenching the town and its rural area in much-needed rain over the weekend.
In the early hours of Saturday, October 1, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Arnhem and Carpentaria Districts.
The slow-moving thunderstorm triggered a warning for 'heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area - including Katherine - over the next few hours'.
The BOM reported that in just one hour, nearly 70mm was recorded at Edith Falls Ridge.
Katherinites celebrated the showers, sharing their rainfall data on social media.
More than 25mm fell on Zimin Drive, the Katherine Hospital recorded 40mm, 18 mm at the Low Level, 16mm southside, 40.5mm Stuart Estate but only 6mm on Gorge Road.
Meanwhile, more rain is expected to fall throughout the week, with BOM predicting wide-spread rain for most of the Top End, as well as the rest of the country.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
