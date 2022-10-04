New Deputy Mayor for Vic Daly Council

A new Deputy Mayor has been elected for the Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC), following an unanimous decision to elect the Councillor for Milngin Ward, Andrew McTaggart, to the position during the September Ordinary Council Meeting.
Deputy Mayor McTaggart replaces the Councillor for Timber Creek Ward, Shirley Garlett, who served in the position for the past 12 months.
Mr McTaggart said he was grateful for the nomination and subsequent election to the position.
"I am looking forward to being in the role, continuing to represent the interests of my constituents and supporting the rest of the council," he said.
VDRC Mayor, Brian Pedwell, thanked Councillor Garlett for her commitment.
"Councillor Garlett has given a lot during her tenure as the Deputy Mayor of VDRC, travelling great distances to listen and represent the people of Timber Creek Ward," he said.
"She is a dedicated member of Council, and we all thank her for her dedication to the region."
In addition to his appointment as Deputy Mayor, Mr McTaggart has also recently been appointed as a member of the VDRC Audit and Risk Committee which serves to monitor and review the integrity of the councils' finances.
