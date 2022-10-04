Katherine Times
New Deputy Mayor for Vic Daly Council

October 4 2022 - 5:00am
Victoria Daly Regional Council, with new Deputy Mayor Andrew McTaggart (far right). Picture supplied.

A new Deputy Mayor has been elected for the Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC), following an unanimous decision to elect the Councillor for Milngin Ward, Andrew McTaggart, to the position during the September Ordinary Council Meeting.

