Retail chain's new Xmas baubles to feature Territory artwork

Christmas has come early for a group of Territory artists who have scored a deal with a large Aussie retailer to sell eight exclusively designed limited-edition Christmas baubles at stores across the country.
Designed by Indigenous artists at the Warnayaka Art and Cultural Centre in Lajamanu, 560km west of Katherine, the baubles - depicting Dreaming stories inspired by local landscapes, flora and fauna - will be sold at Big W and Woolworths stores from mid-October.
Warlpiri woman Judy Napangardi Martin whose Kangaroo Food art is depicted on one of the baubles, said her community and family were 'very proud'.
"I can't stop smiling when I think about my art being sold nationally for all Australians to experience," she said.
"When I found out about the Warnayaka Collection, I couldn't wait to tell my family. They are very proud of me.
"I will be so happy to see a Christmas tree filled with these special baubles."
The artist, from Mina Mina, who lives in Lajamanu, said she was taught to paint by her mother, Lorna Napurrla Fencer, a recognised artist from the community. She has travelled to Europe and Poland to meet other Indigenous people and teach Warlpiri culture.
The Warnayaka Art and Culture Centre has a long history in the community, set up to support the development of local artists' careers, while also providing services including English literacy and computer skills to foster confidence in the workplace.
Centre Manager Jackson August said he was 'delighted' to partner with BIG W to bring 'the stories of (the Lajamanu) community to all Australians'.
"This initiative is particularly special as it acknowledges art made in Lajamanu, featuring everyday artists in the community rather than well-known artists," Mr August said.
"The Warnayaka Collection of Christmas Baubles means so much to our entire community, not just the artists featured, but also their families who have passed down stories of the Dreamtime, while inspiring other artists to continue making their art and sharing their stories.
"Royalties from the partnership will prove particularly meaningful this Christmas, providing a bright spot to many households."
Royalties from the sale of the baubles will be paid directly to the artists.
Miranda Cook, whose work also stars on one of the baubles, began painting in 2014 at the age of 23, after seeing her mother and father paint alongside other women in her community.
She said the inspiration for her art came from her father, who writes down the Jakurrpa (Dreaming) in a book which she then brings to life in art on canvas, using dot and brush painting with acrylics.
The artwork for her bauble - Bush Flower Dreaming - was inspired by the colourful flowers that bloom around Lajamanu after the rain.
"When I first saw a sample of my art on a bauble, it made me smile and laugh with excitement, I was very proud," she said.
"My family has been waiting to see them at the shops.
"I am looking forward to travelling to Darwin for Christmas to see them in the BIG W at the Casuarina Shopping centre."
BIG W Head of Commercial, Shane Carter, said the retail chain was 'proud to be helping to shine a spotlight on the artwork of First Nations people and the remote community of Lajamanu this Christmas', through the Warnayaka Collection of Christmas Baubles.
"This partnership not only provides support to the remote community of Lajamanu, but helps to build awareness and appreciation for their art and the culture of the Warlpiri people," Mr Carter said.
"We encourage customers to join us in acknowledging the traditional owners of our land by bringing their stories into homes this Christmas."
The baubles in the Warnayaka Collection include:
Bush Flower Dreaming
This dreaming is about the bush flowers that grow around Lajamanu. It tells the stories of flowers that grow at different times of the year and in special places. The women look for flowers in bloom so they know where to find fruit later in the season.
Sand and Snake Dreaming
This Dreaming belongs to Jakamarra, Jupurrurla, Nakamarra and Napurrurla people. The part of the dreaming depicted in this painting is about a sand snake (Warlpiri: Pirinpirapirinpira) that moves along through seeds that have fallen from grasses onto the ground. The dream belongs to Miyamiya country in the Tanami Desert.
Milkyway Dreaming
This Dreaming travels from the Top End to Purrpalalra in the Tanami, this story travels a long way. Men were coming from the Victoria River to the North West to Duck Ponds then on to Purrparlala to the South. While they were travelling, stars were falling from the sky. They were on their way to a young men's ceremony normally held around Christmas time. In this Dreaming the Witchetty Grub is also featured by the artist. This is a grub that eats the roots of trees and was always eaten by Warlpiri.
Seed Dreaming
This artwork is about the seeds kangaroos ate. People also ate this food. Patanjarngi (Slender Pigweed) is a plant that contains water. The flowers stand straight up and are broad. It has a fluffy flower which is red or grey. Animals like cows, camels, kangaroos and turkeys eat this flower. The animals eat this flower because it contains water inside. That's how the bush native animals survive in the desert.
Kangaroo Food
This Dreaming tells about the food kangaroos eat. The kangaroos hop around our country. They know all the trees, creeks and water holes and the best places for food.
Bush Mushroom Dreaming
This is a mushroom that Warlpiri people used to cook in the fire and eat. They are found in the Lake Mackay area. They grow in the soil and they are white in colour. Yapa knew which ones to eat.
Cave Dreaming
Kulurrngalinpa is a place southeast of Lajamanu. It is a sacred area in the north of the Tanami Desert.
Water Dreaming
This dreaming tells about rain dreaming. The rain travels around our country. This dream is about the wet season that gives new life to our country. Ngapa fill the creeks, waterholes and overflows onto all the land. This story belongs to Jangala, Nangala, Nampijinpa and Jampijinpa. Kurdungurlu (the person who checks and audits the story every time it is sung, danced or painted) is Japaljarri, Napaljarri, Napanangka and Japanangka.
The Warnayaka Collection of Christmas baubles will be available at Big W and Woolworths Supermarkets from mid-October.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
