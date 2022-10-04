Retail chain's new Xmas baubles to feature Territory artwork

This Dreaming travels from the Top End to Purrpalalra in the Tanami, this story travels a long way. Men were coming from the Victoria River to the North West to Duck Ponds then on to Purrparlala to the South. While they were travelling, stars were falling from the sky. They were on their way to a young men's ceremony normally held around Christmas time. In this Dreaming the Witchetty Grub is also featured by the artist. This is a grub that eats the roots of trees and was always eaten by Warlpiri.

