The Australian Army band is gearing up to play a free concert at Katherine Town Square, but the music is not going to be what you think.
They might be wearing steam-pressed uniforms rather than skin-tight leather, but don't judge the Australian Army's rock qualities until you hear them.
"You're not going to see a marching band or wind ensemble," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said. "They're a contemporary rock band that is playing music you know."
Songs on the band's playlist include Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa, Rolling in the Deep by Adele, Wonderwall by Oasis and Sweet Child of Mine by Guns and Roses.
The eight-piece band, led by singer Chantelle Anderson, is playing a free gig on Monday, October 10, from 4.30 pm at Katherine's Town Square.
The band will be comprised of full-time musicians from the Northern Territory's Band of the 1st Brigade and Townsville's Band of the 1st Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment.
The musicians' mission is to enhance the Army's public image through community engagement.
The band is stopping by Katherine on its way to Gapuwiyak in East Arnhem Land where it is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of the Army's Aboriginal Community Assistance Program.
Katherine Town Council is providing the Town Square's technical setup and seating such as beanbags.
Mayor Clark said a similar type of band, from the RAAF, played at the council's recent Mayoral Ball and was a highlight of the event.
"They came from Sydney. They were wonderful and played the latest hits and got people up dancing," she said.
The Meeting Place will be open and serving refreshments and it should be another great evening for the Katherine community.
