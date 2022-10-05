Katherine Times
Territory's Jess Mauboy, Baker Boy to star at interstate festival

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
Jessica Mauboy will be among the Indigenous artists performing at First and Forever. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)

ARIA award-winner Jessica Mauboy and rapper Baker Boy will lead a stellar line-up of First Nations artists performing at a new day-long festival in Victoria.

