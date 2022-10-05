Skeletal remains found near Katherine

A crime scene has been established after a human skull was found on the outskirts of Katherine.
In a statement NT police said they received information from a member of the public yesterday afternoon, who had found "what appeared to be a human skull 15km north of Katherine".
Police said a crime scene had been declared and investigations are underway.
Anyone with knowledge of the person's death is asked to contact police on 131 444.
Only last week skeletal remains were discovered near Darwin's Lee Point Beach.
At the time, NT Police said cold case and missing person units, along with the major crime squad were working to identify the person.
"Everything remains a criminal investigation until proven otherwise," Detective Acting Superintendent Karl Day said on Friday.
"It is way too early, at this stage, to say one way or another how this person has died."
date 2022-10-05
