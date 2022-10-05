Opinion: Cheaper Childcare is crucial to closing the Gap

Maria Montessori once said "Joy, feeling one's own value, being appreciated and loved by others, feeling useful and capable of production are all factors of enormous value for the human soul".
It's hard to feel joy, useful and capable of production when only one half of the working household can attend a full-time job due to the rise of everyday expenses.
This is a reality for many families across Lingiari who have been slugged with a 41 per cent increase in childcare costs over the past eight years.
Last week the Labor party returned some joy to these families who are struggling to make ends meet with the rise in childcare costs.
The Government introduced legislation to Parliament to ensure cheaper childcare for more families.
Under the new legislation, all Indigenous children will be able to access 36 hours of subsidised childcare a fortnight from July 2023.
At the moment, Indigenous kids are only eligible for up to 24 hours of subsidised childcare a fortnight.
This will give over 6,000 indigenous families access to childcare and will be so crucial to the lives of so many kids.
We know that beyond assisting families with the cost of living, this will be incredibly beneficial in getting young Indigenous kids ready for school.
School readiness is a key statistic in Closing the Gap which was going backwards prior to the Labor Government.
Currently only 4.3 per cent of children in early education identify as Indigenous despite being 6.1 per cent of the population aged 0 to 5.
Getting more Indigenous kids into early education will help with school readiness and they will reap the benefits for the rest of their lives.
This will also ease cost of living pressures; I've yarned with families from Katherine who have two skilled adults with the ability and the desire to work but one parent has to stay home with the kids because of the cost of childcare.
It is unproductive for society to have skilled workers who want to work stuck at home because they can't afford childcare.
This legislation will empower families and provide them with the freedom to choose whether they stay at home with the kids or pursue employment and earn an income.
Marion Scrymgour is the MP for Lingiari. She was a member of the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly for 11 years, the first Indigenous woman in Parliament, the first Minister and the first Indigenous leader of any Government in Australia when she served as Acting Chief Minister.
