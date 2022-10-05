Fast jets, including F-35As, will be roaring through the sky above Katherine until the end of next week, while the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) conducts a training exercise.
Exercise Black Dagger will see increased flying operations between RAAF Base Tindal and the Delamere Air Weapons Range
The exercise is the crucial final component and live fire activity of the Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) course which prepares graduates to execute the planning, briefing, controlling and reporting required to conduct close air support on the battlefield.
Black Dagger is supported by F-35A Lightning IIs, Hawk 127 lead-in fighters and Pilatus PC-21 Forward Air Control.
A RAAF spokesman said noise reduction and the environment were "vital considerations" in the planning and conduct of military flying.
RAAF Base Tindal hosts a number of exercises each year, resulting in increased flying from visiting aircraft and personnel from around the country and world.
The base's ideal dry-season weather and proximity to the Delamere Air Weapons Range makes it a "superb location" to conduct high-end training sorties for RAAF and coalition partners, a RAAF spokesman said.
Earlier this year, the RAAF's biennial international engagement activity, Exercise Pitch Black, involved 17 participating nations.
United States Marine Corps were based out of RAAF Base Tindal for the exercise, operating the F-35B Lightning II.
As part of the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program, F-22 Raptors from the United States Air Force were also based at RAAF Base Tindal, simultaneously to Exercise Pitch Black 22.
The EAC program is a separate training activity under the United States Force Posture Initiative.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
