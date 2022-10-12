Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Let us know.
Brand Launch
Katherine
The Big Rivers Brand Community Launch - Celebrating our Stories will be held at the Katherine Town Square from 6pm on Friday, October 21.
Balang Tribute
Katherine
Katherine Regional Arts is presenting a Tribute to Balang E Lewis on October 14, from 7pm at Katherine Cinema. Tickets from $15 via Humanitix.
Album Launch
Katherine
Tom Curtain is launching his fifth album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us' on Friday, October 21 at Katherine Outback Experience, 115 Collins Road. Gates open 6:30pm, tickets from $15. BYO chairs, blankets.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Get spooky
Katherine
Are you going to decorate for Halloween? Are you happy to have trick-or-treaters come to your place? Message Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson on Facebook to register your address.
Film Society
Katherine
On October 20, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of The Outfit at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
Dress up
Katherine
Kirbys is hosting a Halloween party on October 28 from 9pm. Free entry for those in costumes; $500 for best costume.
Blues, rock, folk
Katherine
Eclectic musician Mike Elrington is playing at Godinymayin on October 22, from 7pm.
Learn to write
Katherine
Award-winning playwright and author Mary-Anne Butler is hosting a Katherine Region of Writers (KROW) workshop at the Library on Saturday, October 15, from 9:15am. Tickets from $20.
Kids art
Katherine
Limited spots still available for six-week kids art classes for ages seven and older. Every Monday from 4 - 5:30pm, starting on October 17 at Katherine School of the Air. Contact Jenny Grahek, Roar Art Designs, on Facebook.
Skaters wanted
Katherine
The Y has an indoor roller skating program for all ages for quads or blades every Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Katherine Prize
Katherine
The 2022 Katherine Prize will be presented at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre on October 21 from 6pm.
