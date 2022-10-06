Early storm leaves Top End towns powerless

The wet season hasn't even started, but large parts of the Top End were given a taste of what is to come, after three towns were left without power due to a storm on Monday.
Katherine, Pine Creek and Mataranka were plunged into darkness for hours when an electrical storm caused a severe outage after a lightning strike hit the main powerline north of Katherine.
A Power and Water spokeswoman said the Katherine Power Station was "brought online in a safe and staged approach" to restore power to Katherine and surrounding affected areas.
The Katherine region is no stranger to power outages which are a regular occurrence during the wet season when outages can be caused by lightning, high winds, trees, damaged cables and equipment or debris falling onto powerlines.
"We have crews on standby around the clock to respond," the Power and Water spokeswoman said.
If people see a life-threatening or dangerous situation such as a powerline on the ground, Power and Water recommends calling 000 or the Power and Water emergency line on 1800 245 090.
At the time of Monday's outage, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for people in parts of the Daly, Arnhem and Carpentaria districts.
The BOM said slow-moving thunderstorms were developing in a very moist airmass in the Top End, bringing risk of heavy rainfall.
In a thunderstorm, the Northern Territory Emergency Service (NTES) advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones, contact NTES on 132 500.
