Foul play ruled out as police conclude skeletal remains investigation

Police have concluded their investigation into the human remains that were found north of Katherine earlier this week.
From Katherine, Acting Commander Kirsten Engels said police had worked closely with Heritage officers, the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority and other specialist teams during their investigations.
"Investigations indicate these remains derive from a historic traditional burial, and as such our role can be concluded," A/C Engels said.
The Acting Commander thanked the government agencies and organisations that assisted police.
Meanwhile in Darwin, investigations are still ongoing into the identity of the person whose remains were found by a tourist at Lee Point Beach last week.
Detective Acting Superintendent Karl Day said "a large number of bones", including a skull, had been found on Wednesday last week.
"There is no indication of any trauma to the skull or any trauma to other parts of the bones on first look at them," he said.
Det A/Supt Day said forensic specialists as well as archaeological experts would be undertaking further analysis.
