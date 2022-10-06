Christmas lights, community breakfast, junk festival share grant money

Community groups across Katherine will be sharing more than $30,000 in grant money.
Katherine Town Council has allocated $32,000 to local organisations as part of its 2022 Community Grants program which aims to support community initiatives in Katherine.
Among those groups receiving funding are the NT National Trust in Katherine for its Christmas lights display at O'Keeffe House, Kalano Community Association for a mural at the Rockhole Community bush shelter and Katherine Regional Arts for its 2023 Junk Festival.
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said the Council had allocated $40,000, but not all applicants met the criteria.
Next year, Council would offer an information session to assist applicants with the grant guidelines and submission process, Ms Clark said, while the "leftover $8,000 will be allocated to something else that benefits the community".
"It was great to see all the applications we had, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this money in community events and development over the next year," she said.
