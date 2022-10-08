Katherine Times
Comment: End to spit hood use

By Kate Worden, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services
October 8 2022 - 5:00am
Following a review into the use of spit hoods in Northern Territory Watch Houses, a decision has been made to cease their use on youths in police custody.

