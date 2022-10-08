Comment: End to spit hood use

Following a review into the use of spit hoods in Northern Territory Watch Houses, a decision has been made to cease their use on youths in police custody.
While the use of spit hoods in Territory Watch Houses is considered very low, this move brings us in line with other jurisdictions.
Spit hoods will still remain available as an option for adults in custody, with NT Police to adopt a more contemporary and safe version of the spit hood.
The safety and wellbeing of our Police is paramount, and all staff will still maintain access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of biohazard exposure.
In September this year, the NT Government increased the penalties for the disgusting act of spitting on frontline workers, with the offence to now be considered as an aggravated assault. The offence now carries sentences of up to ten years in prison.
- By Kate Worden, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services
Following a Four Corners report on the use of spit hoods and restraint chairs in Darwin's Don Dale youth detention centre in 2016, a Royal Commission in 2017 recommended to prohibit their use.
While the NTG agreed to adopt the recommendations, spit hoods continued to be used in youth prisons. In August this year the NTG said it would be considering alternatives.
