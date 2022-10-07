Opinion: Fuel Price Disclosure Bill needed

The NT Government needs to support the Fuel Price Disclosure Bill, writes Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey.
Labor has no plan, thats why the CLP Oppositions Fuel Price Disclosure Bill is going through parliament and we have called on the Fyles government to support and pass the Bill at the next sittings.
The Bill reflects recommendations made by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC).
Our plan will have real world impacts, putting downward pressure on prices and providing relief at the bowser for Territorians who are choosing between tomatoes at the grocery store or fuel in the car.
The Fyles government doesnt seem to understand or care about the pressures families face in trying to make ends meet.
While the Fyles government is stacking up reasons for families to leave the Territory, our plan is to give them reasons to stay and give families from interstate reasons to come to the Territory.
We need lower costs, not higher. We need less crime, not more. We need a growing economy, not a contracting economy. And we need a government that works in the best interests of Territorians, not a government looking after its own best interests.
When it comes time to support our Fuel Price Disclosure Bill we will see whose side the Fyles Labor government is on.
In August the NT opposition renewed its calls for an inquiry into the Territory's petrol prices which were up to 30 cents per litre higher in the NT than in other states.
