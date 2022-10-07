Katherine's trash to become someone's treasure

Katherine rubbish warriors will have less time to take their waste to the tip, but could soon be allowed to purchase treasures at Katherine's Waste Management Facility.
While Katherine Town Council (KTC) will be reducing the opening hours of the local tip, a spokeswoman said council was considering establishing a tip shop, which "is expected to open for eight hours over a weekend".
Meanwhile, the spokeswoman said the decision to cut back on the waste facility's opening hours had followed a "review of service to increase efficiency", and will see the tip's hours reduced from 66 to 53 per week.
From Monday, October 17, the tip will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 7.30am to 4pm, Fridays from 7.30 to 2.30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.
KTC said the changes would not affect the Waste Management Facility's operational budget.
Council will review these changes after three months.
