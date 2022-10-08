Katherine house prices and rental values stagnated in September, bucking market trends felt elsewhere around the country.
According to CoreLogic, the median housing value rose slightly by 0.2 per cent to $358,322 in Katherine. Rental value growth also stagnated, with the median weekly value falling 0.1 per cent to $553.
The data contradicted national trends as dwelling values fell 1.4 per cent, while rental increases were felt more significantly, rising 3.6 per cent throughout September.
It comes as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate for a sixth consecutive month in an effort to combat inflation.
Economists and real estate agents have speculated that rising interest rates could be affecting housing market growth.
Katherine real estate agent at Nutrien Harcourts Olivia Thompson said there was still strong demand for housing due to the shortage of rentals.
"There are definitely still people looking to buy. There are still investors looking around," she said.
"It's been a tricky time with interest rates going up and it's made people sort of sit back and watch the market a little bit as well.
"I wouldn't say there's uncertainty, I just think people are reassessing things and watching what the banks do."
CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said it was possible that most prospective home buyers had now "priced in" further interest rate hikes.
"It's possible we have seen the initial shock of a rapid rise in interest rates pass through the market," he said.
However, if interest rates continue to rise as rapidly as they have since May, we could see the rate of decline in housing values accelerate once again."
