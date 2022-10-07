Three killed on Territory roads

Three people were killed on Territory roads on Friday, with police urging motorists to wear their seatbelts.
Two young women lost their lives in a crash south of Katherine.
Police said the women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were ejected from a Toyota ute on the Stuart Highway near King River, about 40km south of Katherine in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Major Crash unit and Katherine police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Stuart Highway was closed for most of the day, with a temporary diversion for small cars installed by local authorities, but has since reopened in full.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said Major Crash detectives were seeking to speak to witnesses familiar with the deceased women who could provide information about their movements prior to the crash.
"Sadly, this is the second fatal crash on remote roads in the Territory today.
"All three who died were not wearing seatbelts."
Earlier on Friday morning, a man in his 30s was killed in a single vehicle crash at Yulara.
Around 4am, reports were received that a car had rolled on the Lasseter Highway, about 17km east of Yulara.
Police said a Mitsubishi sedan, carrying three people, crashed and rolled several times.
Passing motorists stopped to render assistance, and Yulara police officers attended and performed CPR on a male passenger who was ejected from the vehicle.
Local clinic nurses provided emergency care, but the man died at the scene.
Two females, aged in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment.
Det Sen Sgt Lindner said the crash was under investigation.
"Any witnesses who saw the crash or anyone who attended a social function with those involved prior to the crash are urged to contact police to assist the investigation," he said.
"Alcohol is believed to be involved and a sample of the driver's blood will be subject to forensic toxicology."
The NT road toll for this year stands at 44, more than last year's total of 35. This time last year, 27 lives had been lost on Territory roads.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
