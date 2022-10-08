Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Comment: Use of spit hoods on youth in police custody

By Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White
October 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The well-being of Northern Territory Police officers is paramount.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.