Comment: Use of spit hoods on youth in police custody

The well-being of Northern Territory Police officers is paramount.
We also understand the community has concerns around the use of spit hoods in police watch houses and following an extensive review we have now discontinued their use on youths in police custody.
Alternative options for watch house staff to protect themselves when dealing with youths will now be implemented when required.
Police will be utilising increased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect officers from the impacts of spitting in the watch house environment.
In-field officers will have access to both PPE and existing operational safety tactics can be utilised to reduce the risk of exposure.
An alternative to spit hoods will remain an option available to staff when dealing with adults in police custody.
- By Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael White
