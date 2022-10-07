Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Lucky fisho reels in winning catch in Million Dollar Fish competition

Updated October 7 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lucky fisho has bagged a whopper barra and a bundle of cash, making her the first winner in the Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.