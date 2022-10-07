A lucky fisho has bagged a whopper barra and a bundle of cash, making her the first winner in the Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition.
Territorian Sharna Brennan has found herself $10,000 richer after reeling in the first red-tagged barramundi as part of Season 8 of country's richest fishing comp.
The keen fisherwoman reeled in the 90cm prize-tagged barramundi at Manton Dam on October 6, less than a week after the new Million Dollar Fish season started.
Ms Brennan said she'd put the money away for a rainy day, but admitted the winnings would likely be spent on new fishing equipment eventually.
But for her family, the tagged barra encounter isn't the first of its kind, with her husband catching the first ever $10,000 fish of Million Dollar Fish in Season 1.
His prize-tagged barramundi was reeled in from Darwin Harbour.
"It was very exciting, we saw the red tag as we were netting it," Ms Brennan said.
"There were a few screams, that's for sure."
There are also 99 barra with a tag of $10,000 left to be caught by registered anglers.
For every $10,000 fish caught, an extra $1,000 is donated to one of the official Million Dollar Fish charity partners.
Ms Brennan's chosen charity was Cancer Council NT.
Chief Executive Officer Tanya Izod said the donation would go directly to funding new cervical cancer screening clinics which provide screening and cancer prevention training to women across the Northern Territory.
