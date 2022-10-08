Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'You move on, but you never forget' - NT healthcare workers remember Bali Bombing

October 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead-up to the anniversary of the Bali Bombing that blasted Kuta in October 2002, Territory healthcare workers are sharing their memories of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.