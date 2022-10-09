Katherine Times
U15 8Ball trophy comes to Katherine

By Twig
October 9 2022 - 9:00pm
Lebron took on the best in the Territory in his first appearance and came away with the Under 15 champion's trophy and was voted Best & Fairest in his age group.

Last week the NT Junior Titles were held in Darwin.

