U15 8Ball trophy comes to Katherine

Last week the NT Junior Titles were held in Darwin.
It has been many years since Katherine Eightball has had a representative.
Young Lebron took on the best in the Territory in his first appearance and came away with the Under 15 champion's trophy and was voted Best & Fairest in his age group.
With this victory Lebron has earnt selection to represent the NT at the National Titles.
Congratulations Lebron.
On Thursday night, Bandits were at the Katherine Club against the Cue Brothers.
Bandit flew out of the blocks wining the first 6 frames before Matt troubled the scorers for the Cues Brothers.
Willy was the stand out for Bandits winning 3 from 3, while John and Bobby won 2 apiece in the singles, Matt with 2 wins, with Ty and Kevin 1 each.
The Cues Brothers made a late comeback to finish in a flourish winning the 2 doubles frames, but still not enough, losing 8 - 6.
In the other match at the Katherine Club, Screwballs hosted Pocket Rockets.
All frames were close, but Pocket Rocket came away winning the night 9 - 5.
Lebron continued his winning form from the Titles winning his 3 singles, as did his dad, Darren.
Booker with a single win and the team took out the 2 doubles frames. While for Screwballs, Cameron picked up 2 frames, with Yancai, Troy and Graham a win each.
Meanwhile at the Golfie, Bad Company and Askalz could be separated, ending the match with a 7 all draw.
Nathan won his 3 singles frames for Bad Company, with Michael, Marcus and Abraham 1 win each.
Ruel and Wayde lead the way for Askalz winning 2 frames apiece, while Moner and Armed with just the 1 win each.
