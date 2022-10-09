Young agriculture students from the Katherine region can now apply for a $12,000 scholarship.
NT Farmers, Entegra Signature Structures and Kenneth Rayner are providing one student with the opportunity to win the Kenneth Rayner Agriculture Scholarship which provides support and a wide range of networking and employment opportunities.
NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said this unique scholarship would assist the recipient with the cost of their university education and would provide them with a unique insight into agriculture in the Northern Territory.
"NT Farmers will provide mentoring to the recipient and access to key industry events such as the 2023 Northern Australia Food Futures Conference," he said.
"At the Food Futures Conference, the student will have the chance to hear from over 80 agricultural experts on the future of the industry in North Australia.
"The conference will discuss the latest trends driving the industry and it will showcase cutting edge farm technology at the inaugural agricultural technology hub.
"The knowledge gained by the recipient at the conference will equip him or her with valuable insights into the greatest opportunities in northern agriculture."
As part of the scholarship one final-year agriculture or horticulture student will have the opportunity to participate in a work placement program at Entegra Signature Structures.
The program will provide the winner with an understanding of how Entegra plays a role in supporting the agricultural industry through the design and construction of a wide range of structures such as cattle sheds.
The scholarship is named after a pioneer and innovator in the mango industry, Kenneth Rayner, OAM.
He has spent over 30 years of his life dedicated to researching and growing mangoes in the Territory.
Mr Rayner has developed multiple successful commercial mango varieties, which are grown in 12 countries.
He has also personally contributed funds towards this scholarship.
"We hope that the scholarship recipient will forge a career in the agriculture industry equally as inspiring as Mr Rayner's," Mr Burke said.
"I encourage all interested students to apply for this unmissable opportunity.
"Students from Katherine or those who have a passion for the Territory will be strongly considered."
