Regional communities across Australia, from Katherine in the Territory, Exmouth in Western Australia, across to Port Douglas in Queensland, Yamba in New South Wales, and down to George Town in Tasmania, will for the first time be able to access regularly updated, high-resolution aerial imagery of their country towns.
Location intelligence and aerial imagery company Nearmap has captured the regional communities as part of a wide-scale program in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada, enabling users to conduct virtual site visits.
Nearmap, one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world, was founded in Australia in 2007, and aims to add 23,000 sq kms to its imagery database over the next year, adding 82 new locations that are being captured in regional and rural areas of Australia.
"This will lift the overall, national coverage footprint to over 500,000 sq kms of annual coverage," Daniel Paull, General Manager Australia and New Zealand, said.
"Nearmap has for the past 15 years been steadily growing our market-leading capture program to better support even more communities across Australia," he said.
"Our customers, who rely on (us) to be their eye in the sky, have been asking us regularly to expand the reach of our captures, particularly to regional areas of the country."
Mr Paull said the database also offered an archive of historical imagery, with some images going as far back as 2007, enabling organisations to conduct research and comparisons over time, as well as analytics for natural disasters.
He said around 90 per cent of Australia's top construction companies relied on Nearmap technology and content, and more than 250 customers across government and insurance.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.