New K-Town aerials captured

By Annie Hesse
Updated October 11 2022 - 7:56am, first published October 10 2022 - 5:00am
One of Nearmap's new aerial shots - Katherine Hospital.

Regional communities across Australia, from Katherine in the Territory, Exmouth in Western Australia, across to Port Douglas in Queensland, Yamba in New South Wales, and down to George Town in Tasmania, will for the first time be able to access regularly updated, high-resolution aerial imagery of their country towns.

