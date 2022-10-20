Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Mental Health
Katherine
The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association together with the Royal Flying Doctor Service is hosting a free two-day Mental Health workshop on October 27 and 28 from 8:30am to 4pm at the Katherine Research Station. Contact Annabelle Keith via email to office.darwin@ntca.org.au on call 0475 375 750 to register.
Brand Launch
Katherine
The Big Rivers Brand Community Launch - Celebrating our Stories will be held at the Katherine Town Square from 6pm on Friday, October 21.
Album Launch
Katherine
Tom Curtain is launching his fifth album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us' on Friday, October 21 at Katherine Outback Experience, 115 Collins Road. Gates open 6:30pm, tickets from $15. BYO chairs, blankets.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6:45am for registrations.
Get spooky
Katherine
Are you going to decorate for Halloween? Are you happy to have trick-or-treaters come to your place? Message Kym Henderson on Facebook to register your address.
Film Society
Katherine
On October 20, Katherine Film Society will be hosting a screening of The Outfit at Katherine Cinema. Nibbles and wine start at 6:30pm, the movie starts at 7pm. Follow the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
Dress up
Katherine
Kirbys is hosting a Halloween party on October 28 from 9pm.
Blues, rock, folk
Katherine
Eclectic musician Mike Elrington is playing at Godinymayin on October 22, from 7pm. Visit https://gyracc.org.au to register and book tickets.
Skaters wanted
Katherine
The Y has an indoor roller skating program for all ages for quads or blades every Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.