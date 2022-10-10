450kg of rubbish collected in Katherine River clean-up

Volunteers cleaned a whopping 450kg of rubbish from the river corridor during Saturday's Great Northern Clean-Up event.
Despite the sweltering temperatures, locals spent the first few hours of the weekend equipped with gloves and bags to collect rubbish between the Railway Bridge and Condon Street.
Katherine rubbish warrior Jenny Duggan, who has collected rubbish along the Katherine River for years, said the team had planned to make it all the way to the Hot Springs, but the sheer amount of bottles, cans, shards, bags, boxes and general waste had been too great.
"We could have easily gone another day," she said. "There was just that much rubbish."
Mrs Duggan, who has walked 5km along the river for nearly 20 years in a bid to help clean up her town, said she was impressed with the large number of people who joined Saturday's event.
"It was a good turnout and it was good to see so many people there, even though it was really hot.
"Many families came with their kids.
"Even NT Respite came. But if they can come with their carers, where was the rest of the town? What was their excuse?"
Katherine Town Council Mayor Mayor Lis Clark said it was "wonderful to see so many people come out and help clean up".
"We got more than normal for this event," she said.
"People also went to other spots in town like Low Level.
"We hope residents keep up the good work as it all helps."
