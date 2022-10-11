Govt to spend half a million to put boots on the ground

In a bid to continue the fight against a grass invasion, the NT Government will fork out another half-a-million dollars.
Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, Lauren Moss, said the new funding of $500,000 would ensure "boots on the ground to hold back the invasive weed" - Gamba Grass - and ensure the Gamba Army remained at the frontline of efforts to mitigate the impact of the weed.
The not-for-profit group marshalling the NT's Gamba Army, Territory Natural Resource Management, will be receiving the funds to create and support local jobs.
Gamba Army Coordinator, Rowena Eastick, said she welcomed the additional funding for a third year that would help build on the previous years' work and enable the weed army to target new areas.
"We will start work by the end of October, and that's quite unusual because of the amount of early rain," she said.
"We've already started getting teams coordinated and looking at areas that were burnt last fire season, and that's where our priorities will go into early action hoping to get a lot done before Christmas."
The new investment means $1.5 million dollars has now been provided to the Gamba Army since its first call-up in 2020.
Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, Lauren Moss, said the Gamba Army represented "the frontline in our efforts to curtail the spread of this foreign invader".
Gamba is classified as a weed of national significance.
"This investment confirms Territory Labor's commitment to the strategic control of gamba grass and builds on our election commitment to minimise the threats it brings, including dry season fires," Ms Moss said.
The NT Government invests $6.5 million annually into weed management including gamba grass, coordinating control activities on crown land as well as helping private landowners.
Gamba grass was introduced into the NT in the 1930s as pasture feed but has since become a highly invasive weed that produces dangerously high fire loads and contributes to habitat loss.
