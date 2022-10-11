Katherine Times
Bali Bombings Anniversary

'You could hear the heartbreak in their voice' - Hospital staff remember Bali Bombing

October 11 2022 - 5:00am
With the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings nearing, the memories of those who were on the forefront of Australia's help for the victims are filled with heartbreak, loss - and hope.

