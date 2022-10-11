'You could hear the heartbreak in their voice' - Hospital staff remember Bali Bombing

With the 20th anniversary of the Bali Bombings nearing, the memories of those who were on the forefront of Australia's help for the victims are filled with heartbreak, loss - and hope.
Fielding a huge volume of calls from across the nation and the world, the Royal Darwin Hospital (RDH) switchboard quickly became one of the hospital's busiest departments after the bombings that killed 202 people - including 88 Australians - in three separate blasts in Indonesia's popular tourist destination.
The youngest Australian to die was just 13 years old.
A further 209 were left wounded and at least 66 of those people were flown to Darwin for treatment.
The attacks represent the single largest loss of Australian life due to an act of terror.
Maureen Hill was working at the RDH switchboard on October 12, 2002, providing support for friends and relatives of those injured, as well as staff from interstate hospitals who were preparing to receive patients from the Territory to provide ongoing care.
A memory that stands out for Ms Hill was a relationship the switchboard team formed with one of the patients' mothers.
"One day I was at the hospital kiosk and a lady approached me to ask if I was there because of the Bali Bombings," she said.
"I explained that I worked at the switchboard and she told me who she was and we realised we'd spoken many times before.
"She had travelled from interstate to be with her son, so I brought her in to meet the rest of the switchboard team.
"While she stayed in Darwin she would visit us regularly to have a chat and share a cup of tea.
"She was so grateful for the support our team provided she offered for us to come and stay with her for a holiday when she returned home."
Ms Hill now leads the switchboard team at Royal Darwin and Palmerston Hospitals and in November this year will be celebrating an amazing 30 years of service,
Leanne Van Oosterwijck, a voice communications officer at the RDH switchboard, had the busiest days of her career playing a critical role caring for victims of the Bali Bombings.
Ms Van Oosterwijck said she and her colleagues were the first people relatives of those injured in the blasts spoke to throughout the tragedy.
"People were ringing from all over the world," she said.
"They'd give you the name of their loved one and we would check it against the list of patients who had been identified.
"If they were not on the list, sometimes they'd ask us to go have a look on the wards if as they'd seen them on TV being airlifted to the hospital.
"You could hear the heartbreak in their voice.
"It still makes me emotional talking about it... I think about all the people affected by the bombings and how they must feel, especially those who lost loved ones."
Twenty years on, Ms Van Oosterwijck clearly remembers the team efforts of the switchboard team.
"Everyone went above and beyond - that's what needed to be done, and that's just what we do."
