Territory 'open for business' as Katherine region businesses win Chief Minister's Awards

Katherine plant exporters, the former Member for Katherine and Big Rivers Region cattle producers are among the winners of this year's Northern Territory export awards, flying the flag for the region.
At the 29th Chief Minister's NT Export Awards gala dinner in Darwin on Friday night, the Territory's significant contribution to Australia's national trade was celebrated, showcasing Territory export businesses that were excelling in their field.
This year's categories included small business, agribusiness, resources, manufacturing, professional services and regional exporter, with Alana Kaye Group taking out the overall win as Northern Territory Exporter of the Year 2022.
But it was home-grown talent that stood out for the Katherine region, with Newcastle Waters cattle producers Consolidated Pastoral Company winning the Agribusiness Food and Beverage category, and Katherine's Cycad Enterprises taking out the top gong in the Small Business section.
AusNorth Trading, a brain-child of former Member for Kather, Willem Westra van Holthe, was presented with the NT judges recognition award New Exporter of the Year.
Winners of the Northern Territory Export Awards will now progress as finalists at the national level, with the Australian Export Awards to be held in Canberra on 24 November 2022.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said growing the Territory's trade of goods and services was essential to achieving the Government's goal of becoming a $40 billion economy by 2030.
"It is important to recognise the hard work of Territory businesses and our local export industry, particularly as we pivot from the impacts of COVID," Ms Fyles said.
"The NT Government's International Engagement Strategy 2022-26, sets ambitious but achievable targets to see services exported rebound to $800 million by 2026 and for goods exports to be 15% higher than forecast by 2026."
International trade is an important economic driver that contributed $12.1 billion to the economy last year and we know it will only continue to grow.
Minister for Northern Australia and Trade Nicole Manison said finalists and winners in the NT Export Awards played "a crucial role" in the Territory economy.
"They're all pioneers in the export community, creating and selling Territory ingenuity to the world, while creating local jobs," Ms Manison said.
"From Alana Kaye Group training our future workforce and reducing our skills shortage, to Consolidated Pastoral Company putting our beef exports on the map, these businesses are proving the Territory is open for business."
