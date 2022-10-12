GALLERY: Army Band rocks K-Town

The Australian Army Band rocked Katherine's Town Square on Monday afternoon.
Playing hits such as Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa, Rolling in the Deep by Adele, Wonderwall by Oasis and Sweet Child of Mine by Guns and Roses, the eight-piece band, led by singer Chantelle Anderson, drew a large crowd, despite the heat of the Build-Up.
The band - a group of full-time musicians from the Northern Territory's Band of the 1st Brigade and Townsville's Band of the 1st Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment - stopped in Katherine on their way to East Arnhem Land where it will be playing as part of a 25th anniversary celebration of the Army's Aboriginal Community Assistance Program.
