Fisho 'doubles the dough' with tagged first ever barra

A lucky fisho has pocketed herself a whopping $20,000 after hooking her first ever barramundi.
Nicole Soltesz reeled in a $10,000 red-tagged fish as part of Season 8 of the Million Dollar Fish competition, but the fish was worth double the money as it was caught on National Gone Fishing Day, with competition underwriter SportsBet pledging to 'Double the Dough' for any fish caught on Sunday, October 9.
Ms Soltesz was fishing with friends at Hardies Lagoon when she hooked the 62cm prize-tagged fish.
"I don't go fishing very often so definitely wasn't expecting it," she said.
"It was a big surprise, we all looked at each other in shock when we saw the red tag."
The Darwinite said she would spend some of the winnings on a holiday and put the rest away for another time.
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors said he was "thrilled" to see an angler cash in through the 'Double the Dough' campaign.
"With more red-tagged Million Dollar Fish out there than ever before, the odds are definitely in the fisho's favour," he said.
"It's prime time for barra fishing at the moment, so I'd encourage as many people as possible to register for Australia's richest fishing competition and explore our world-class fishing regions for the chance to score a million bucks."
There has never been a better time to register for Australia's richest fishing competition and wet a line in the Territory, with prize-tagged fish swimming in waterways all across the Top End.
Participating anglers have the chance to bag one of the remaining 98 $10,000 barra, with two caught so far.
Earlier this month, Territorian Sharna Brennan found herself $10,000 richer after reeling in the first red-tagged barramundi as part of Season 8 of country's richest fishing comp.
The keen fisherwoman reeled in the 90cm prize-tagged barramundi at Manton Dam on October 6, less than a week after the new Million Dollar Fish season started.
Each time a $10,000 fish is caught, an extra $1,000 is donated to one of the official Million Dollar Fish charities, as nominated by the lucky angler.
Million Dollar Fish Season 8 opened on 1 October 2022 and runs through until 31 March 2023.
To be eligible for any prize money, anglers must have registered for Season 8.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said Season 8 of the fishing competition was off "to a ripping start".
"The National Gone Fishing Day promotion was awesome, with heaps of people out on the water trying to hook a red-tagged barra," he said.
"We're incredibly lucky to live in such a unique part of Australia that offers some of the world's best barramundi fishing.
"Million Dollar Fish plays an important role in driving tourism and bringing interstaters - which is also great for business."
