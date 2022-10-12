Twenty years ago today, 88 Australians were among more than 200 people killed in the Bali Bombings.
Remembering the victims, Chief Minister and Minister for Health Natasha Fyles said the "horrific incident" was also a moment in time which demonstrated the Northern Territory's resilience and assistance for the survivors.
"This week we reflect on the 20 years since the Bali bombing," Ms Fyles said.
"The Territory's swift action saved lives.
"Territorians stepped up to the plate and helped one of our close neighbours in their time of need.
"Twenty years on, we reflect with deep gratitude to the Darwin Community including the 600 staff from Royal Darwin Hospital who responded to the urgent call to return to work."
Ms Fyles thanked "all those in our community who went above and beyond.
On October 12, 2002 the Bali bombing saw more than 60 injured patients being evacuated to Royal Darwin Hospital (RDH).
Less than 1,800km from Denpasar and only two hours by air, RDH was the closest tertiary referral facility in Australia for victims of the Bali bombing. Before the first patients arrived from Bali, nearly 600 RDH staff were recalled by telephone cascades and deployed over the next few hours.
From ground staff and cleaners to ED and ICU staff, Territorians came together in what the NT Government called an "incredible team effort".
Support also included St John Ambulance, the Australian Defence Force, Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Darwin Private Hospital, SA Health and the broader Darwin community, helping to ensure that the best possible outcomes in this tragedy were achieved.
The Bali Bombing led to the establishment of the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre in Darwin which has been busy across the region since 2005 rendering assistance to victims of flood, earthquake, tsunami and disease.
