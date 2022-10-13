School of the Air teacher takes out 2022 Community Award

A Katherine School of the Air teacher is among the six grassroots winners of the National Rugby League's 2022 Community Awards, which aims to honour individuals "who work tirelessly in the community to make rugby league Australia's favourite sport".
Established in 2007, the NRL Community Awards are the league's most prestigious community-focused awards with categories ranging from grassroots through to the elite.
Taking out the only win for the Northern Territory, Alysia Bader was named Teacher of the Year in the awards, receiving recognition for providing her students with significant opportunities to become involved in rugby league activities on and off the field.
As a Rugby League referee and a player representing Northern Territory in the Women's Rugby League championship in 2021, Ms Bader is said to be a role model for her students at Katherine School of the Air.
Katherine School of the Air students are distant education students, yet the young teacher embraces the physical boundaries and engages her students through Rugby League in a variety of ways.
Andrew Every, NRL Head of Participation, Community and Game Development, once a term when students came together for sport rotations, Rugby League qA always included and was the most popular choice of students.
On these face-to-face days, and through a virtual platform, Ms Bader organises development officers to teach her students about Rugby League and is creative in finding new ways to use the sport in the classroom.
Mr Every said the 2022 winners were a representation of the "thousands of volunteers across the country who give up their time to help rugby league thrive, both on and off the field".
"The NRL Community Awards are about recognising and celebrating our game's unsung heroes and to thank them for the tireless work they do in the community," he said.
