School of the Air teacher takes out 2022 Community Award

October 13 2022 - 5:00am
Katherine School of the Air Teacher of the Year, Alysia Bader.

A Katherine School of the Air teacher is among the six grassroots winners of the National Rugby League's 2022 Community Awards, which aims to honour individuals "who work tirelessly in the community to make rugby league Australia's favourite sport".

