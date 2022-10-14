Katherine Times
Royal Commission staff to visit RAAF Base Tindal

October 14 2022 - 5:00am
A Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will meet with serving personnel during a tour of Northern Territory military bases, ahead of a public hearing.

