A Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will meet with serving personnel during a tour of Northern Territory military bases, ahead of a public hearing.
Two Commissioners together with Royal Commission staff are set to visit Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, including HMAS Coonawarra. The Commission will visit RAAF Base Tindal in Katherine, on October 17.
Commission Chair Nick Kaldas said the base visits would provide "invaluable insight" into life on the strategically significant military bases.
"We will see the types of work ADF members do, the pressures they are under and also the supports available," he said.
"These visits are also an opportunity to speak with personnel about their role and how that impacts on day-to-day life, their wellbeing and family."
A seven-day Darwin hearing from October 18 will further examine life at Larrakeyah Barracks, HMAS Coonawarra and RAAF Base Tindal, including culture, training, injury prevention and mental health supports.
Issues around recruitment of ADF personnel and deployment will also be explored.
The Commission has previously conducted tours of HMAS Kuttabul, Randwick and Holsworthy barracks in Sydney, and Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, and has now received more than 2,500 submissions and conducted more than 200 private sessions.
