Creevey Horrell Laywers to lead legal challenge to new body Cattle Australia

October 14 2022 - 4:30am
Legal challenge launched to Cattle Australia

In the latest installment of the dramas surrounding efforts to get a new body up and running to represent the grassfed cattle producer, a legal challenge to the way the process has unfolded has been declared.

