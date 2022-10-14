New focus on cattle disease

An Australian-first plan to defend the cattle industry against lumpy skin disease has been launched in Darwin.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt outlined eight objectives as part of the action plan at a meeting with representatives from the cattle industry during a trip to the Top End on October 13.
"It's important to remember that Australia has never experienced an outbreak of lumpy skin disease, and remains free from this disease," Minister Watt said.
"But Northern Australia's proximity to newly affected countries means we need to take the threat seriously, especially given the risk of infected mosquitoes being blown in by cyclonic winds."
The plan includes improving surveillance for the disease and increasing the focus on lumpy skin within the region.
"This plan will strengthen our ability to prevent, detect, and prepare for an LSD outbreak, that would really damage our dairy and cattle industries," Mr Watt said.
"We're working together - to keep Australia LSD free."
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries, Paul Kirby, said the investment would further prepare the industry and its response systems to handle the increased threats currently faced.
"Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, and it is critical that Northern Australia works together to maximise its resources to increase collective surveillance", he said.
"We welcome the Australian Government's contribution to biosecurity announced today, alongside ours.
"We need all the eyes across our landscape, to be focussed on spotting these animal diseases to protect the Territory's billion dollar beef industry."
Since 2019, lumpy skin has spread through China, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia and was officially reported on the island of Sumatra in March.
CEO of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA), Will Evans, said it was is critical that Northern Australia worked together to maximise resources to increase surveillance and response activities across the region.
"This is a vote in confidence in the industry and government working together to ensure we are best prepared to deal with these very real biosecurity threats," Mr Evans said.
"The NTCA is working hard with our industry partners to keep LSD out of Australia.
"It is estimated LSD would cost the Australian cattle and buffalo industry more than $7 billion if it entered Australia.
"The new security plan builds on the ongoing work between Australia and Indo to try control both LSD and FMD, and the NTCA and its members - pastoralists right across the Territory - will be playing this part to help keep these diseases out of our country."
The disease, which is spread through mosquitoes, flies and ticks, was detected in Indonesia in March and now has a 28 per cent chance of making its way to Australian shores over the next five years.
In comparison the risk of foot and mouth disease arriving in Australia sits at around 11 per cent.
While not always fatal, lumpy skin disease causes production losses and skin sores in cattle and water buffalo.
The new security plan is in addition to the government's larger biosecurity strategy which was announced in August.
It builds upon ongoing work between the Australian and Indonesian governments to try to eradicate both lumpy skin and foot and mouth from the archipelago.
With Australian Associated Press
